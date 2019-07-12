Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Agilysys (AGYS) Stake; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 111 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 96 cut down and sold their holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 71.53 million shares, down from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Abercrombie & Fitch Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 67 Increased: 61 New Position: 50.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) stake by 35.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 110,400 shares as Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 199,600 shares with $4.23 million value, down from 310,000 last quarter. Agilysys Inc. now has $540.66M valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 75,758 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for 2.76 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 2.84 million shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 343,515 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 365,719 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hcsf Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 630,757 shares or 9.41% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 10,721 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 14,100 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 57,344 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 84,003 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Cornerstone invested in 70 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 624,555 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 116,004 are held by Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 49,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 240,627 shares. Lapides Asset Lc holds 199,600 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 0.07% or 72,178 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 36,181 shares.

