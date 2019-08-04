Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Position By $717,500; Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (ASX) SI Increased By 2.38%

Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX) had an increase of 2.38% in short interest. ASX’s SI was 1.46M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.38% from 1.43M shares previously. With 760,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX)’s short sellers to cover ASX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 328,549 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 10.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 21/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Mar Rev NT$22.37B; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering 1Q Net Profit NT$2.10B Vs NT$2.56B; 03/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 30/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS ITS UNIT TO ACQUIRE EQUIPMENT FOR T$412.4 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ASE 2311.TW SAYS UNIT UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI 601231.SS PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.7 BLN YUAN BONDS; 28/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – 29th Annual ASE Scientific Sessions Feature Integration of Cutting-Edge Technology and Record Number of Research Posters; 24/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS UNIT BUYS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.0 BLN

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 143,500 shares as Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS)'s stock declined 45.13%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 665,900 shares with $3.77M value, up from 522,400 last quarter. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. now has $127.05M valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 450,720 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III bought $118,400 worth of stock. 22,000 shares were bought by KAMIN PETER H, worth $90,420 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Com accumulated 16,676 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 0% or 2,986 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company holds 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) or 71,907 shares. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 314,620 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,400 shares. Wynnefield Cap holds 0.21% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 16,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Impact Advsr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,004 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 250 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 489,503 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 275 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 59,994 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 2.41 million shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) stake by 24,810 shares to 257,780 valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) stake by 73,090 shares and now owns 164,200 shares. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TTS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 19.