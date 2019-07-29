Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position; Towercrest Capital Management Has Upped Its American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stake by 14.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 145,103 shares as Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)’s stock declined 28.92%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $7.98M value, up from 1.02M last quarter. Pitney Bowes Inc. now has $714.77 million valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 407,642 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners

Towercrest Capital Management increased American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Towercrest Capital Management acquired 11,276 shares as American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Towercrest Capital Management holds 164,405 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 153,129 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc Com New now has $49.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 390,898 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pitney Bowes Named to Forbes Magazine List of America’s Best Employers for Women for Second Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Strs Ohio has 128,200 shares. Heritage Management Corp reported 11,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Services Grp has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 107,704 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 466,947 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 308,920 shares. Meridian holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Jane Street Grp Limited Co has 39,402 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 3,342 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 75,729 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 507 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 370,176 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 562,300 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity. The insider Dies Jason bought 1,500 shares worth $6,045.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) stake by 31,200 shares to 262,900 valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 6,500 shares. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Towercrest Capital Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 93,916 shares to 19,930 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DGRO) stake by 113,327 shares and now owns 38,197 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.