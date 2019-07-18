Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Position By $404,700; BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BALMF) Shorts Lowered By 4.58%

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. BALMF’s SI was 352,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 369,200 shares previously. With 122,800 avg volume, 3 days are for BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF)’s short sellers to cover BALMF’s short positions. The stock increased 25.12% or $0.0205 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1021. About 135,726 shares traded or 308.44% up from the average. Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 21,300 shares as Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s stock declined 2.32%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 106,300 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. now has $701.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 117,712 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $16.74 million. The firm explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal project is the Detour Trend project comprising 1,000 square kilometers area located in Quebec, Canada.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Summit Materials Inc. stake by 59,800 shares to 652,797 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) stake by 68,622 shares and now owns 98,300 shares. Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt holds 10,200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 25,678 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 61,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 24,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 448 are held by Tower Limited Company (Trc). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Cwm Lc accumulated 224,647 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Fincl owns 374,845 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 13,844 shares. Axa stated it has 173,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invests Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 24,821 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 27,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 27,247 shares.