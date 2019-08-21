Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Holding by $846,800; New South Capital Management Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has Increased by $2.08 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 827,757 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 167,817 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.30M shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Fmr holds 0.01% or 4.17M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,510 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 189,671 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 131,770 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 7,721 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 94,300 shares stake. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Price T Rowe Md reported 2.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bragg Finance has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 529,888 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 11,964 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 9,470 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 73,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,200 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 30,840 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Weitz Invest Management invested 0.67% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 3,000 shares. 14,265 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 250 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Company owns 12 shares. 211,354 were reported by Korea. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,735 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.19% or 167,217 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.1% or 2.21M shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).