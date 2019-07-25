Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Calix (CALX) Stake by $988,400; Zuckerman Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Schein Henry (HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 544,424 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 932,664 shares traded or 234.48% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt holds 0.35% or 763,300 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 19,412 shares. 35,219 are held by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited. Sun Life Finance holds 257 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 16.47 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Black Creek Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Utd Advisers Llc invested in 0% or 6,391 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kistler has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 800 shares. 81,597 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Inc. Bp Public Limited Co has 19,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,332 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,090 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 815,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential has 13,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 1.18M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 26,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 14,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,369 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 354,932 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 647,086 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 261,887 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 59,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 276,900 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability owns 212,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) by 31,200 shares to 262,900 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).