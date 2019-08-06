Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Calix (CALX) Holding; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake Upped by Opaleye Management Inc

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 314,171 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 219,082 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, PTCT, MRK – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Translarnaâ„¢ (ataluren) is the First Therapy Approved in Brazil for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,019 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.89% or 1.52M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 217,807 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 71,707 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.91M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 45,700 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Pura Vida Invs has invested 1.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tudor Et Al invested in 10,612 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 357,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 669,778 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 13,700 shares. Blackrock holds 4.11 million shares. Moreover, Partner Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 11,083 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 25,011 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06 million shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix to Party On With Dana Carvey Providing Main Stage Entertainment at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AcenTek Improves Time to Revenue for New Services by Simplifying Operations with Calix AXOS – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix to Post Second Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter with Results on July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited stated it has 538,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 48,184 are held by Dupont Cap Management. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 261,887 shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Prudential Incorporated holds 13,865 shares. Products Prtn Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 39,600 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 276,900 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 26,572 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Cap Limited Co has invested 3.69% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,938 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 3,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 647,086 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 692,495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.