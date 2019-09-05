Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Raised By $3.18 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 17,745 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 92,605 shares with $16.63M value, up from 74,860 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) stake by 17.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 44,560 shares as Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 208,900 shares with $12.51M value, down from 253,460 last quarter. Verint Systems Inc. now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.16M shares traded or 139.30% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB) stake by 52,634 shares to 74,430 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 86,478 shares and now owns 127,757 shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 7.92% above currents $168.76 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,754 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,562 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 39,507 shares. Grisanti Ltd Liability Co invested 2.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 152,776 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artisan Partnership holds 584,863 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership owns 6,819 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.38% or 1.04M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 254,693 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 463,005 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,994 shares. Bb&T holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 15,365 shares.