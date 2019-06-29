Lapides Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by $846,800; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Position by $349,680 as Stock Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 822,528 shares traded or 80.34% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,029 shares to 32,096 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

