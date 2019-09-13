Lapides Asset Management Has Lifted By $1.06 Million Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake; MetLife, Inc. (MET) Covered By 0 Bulls

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 264,100 shares as Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)’s stock declined 24.58%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.43 million shares with $6.10 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Pitney Bowes Inc. now has $772.47M valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 26,269 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For A Nice Rally In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $45.30 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 290,940 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

