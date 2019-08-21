Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Its Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Holding by $717,500; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) Has Upped by $131.40 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 397,175 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Rev $4.18B; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 37,110 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 18,400 shares to 33,200 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.79 million activity. KAMIN PETER H bought $353,718 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Tile Shop: A Cheap Price And Real Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.16M shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 420,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 100,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 497 shares. Principal Gru owns 314,702 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital L LP Nc has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 4,704 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 6.43 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 13,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 13,605 shares. 269,004 were accumulated by Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) or 39 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Co holds 0.41% or 528,050 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 112,421 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 20,987 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Laffer Investments stated it has 50,477 shares. Edgar Lomax Communication Va holds 1.41% or 407,224 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 12,692 shares. Rbo And Com Lc invested 2.4% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Valley National Advisers owns 715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,710 are owned by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.37 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.83% or 55,505 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 186,760 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 94,652 shares.