Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) as Shares Declined; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $22.82 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 815,316 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.915. About 242,462 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tile Shop names Nancy DiMattia CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Tile Shop Stock Is Surging Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.63 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III bought $118,400 worth of stock.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 10,500 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,000 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $178.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

