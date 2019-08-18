Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI) as Stock Declined; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 902,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16M, down from 913,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 4.58 million shares traded or 47.86% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews accumulated 0% or 26,060 shares. 127,814 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 67,495 shares. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Northern Trust reported 3.07 million shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 729,840 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. North Star holds 0% or 4,646 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 13,200 shares. 159,883 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 3.13M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 793,700 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 14,925 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 91,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes to Host Investor Day on May 29, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pitney Bowes Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 180,348 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.49% or 196,307 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 39,670 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 3,097 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company reported 64,062 shares stake. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 311,104 shares. Forbes J M And Com Llp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,039 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7.93M shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security Natl Tru accumulated 34,731 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 49,397 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 40,163 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 36,968 shares. Gruss & Com reported 4,000 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Smallcap 600 Value Index F (IJS) by 8,953 shares to 67,590 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Fr.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.