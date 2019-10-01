Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by $1.06 Million; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 30,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 746,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.38 million, down from 777,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 1.75M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 892,904 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.63 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

