Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Calix (CALX) Position; Medical Properties Trust (MPW)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Calix Inc. (CALX) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 141,200 shares as Calix Inc. (CALX)’s stock declined 14.94%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.70M shares with $13.12 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Calix Inc. now has $370.31M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 223,289 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 218 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 117 reduced and sold their stock positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 305.39 million shares, up from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Medical Properties Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 88 Increased: 145 New Position: 73.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) stake by 9,300 shares to 148,600 valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 110,400 shares and now owns 199,600 shares. Nielsen Holdings Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Mirae Asset Invs invested in 33,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 1.92 million were reported by Nokomis Capital Ltd Liability Co. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 292,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 261,887 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,575 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2.44% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 103,174 shares. 123,152 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 68,484 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc owns 1,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,727 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 48,184 shares.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $124.79 million for 14.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers.

