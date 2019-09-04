Lapides Asset Management Has Increased By $846,800 Its Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Stake; A H Belo (AHC) Sentiment Is 0.88

A H Belo Corp (AHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced their positions in A H Belo Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.86 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding A H Belo Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.48 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 8,726 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) has declined 18.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation for 964,669 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1.06 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 957,400 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $32,140 activity.