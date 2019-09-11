Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) by $436,800 as Stock Declined; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding Raised by Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 218,837 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 262,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 294,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 919,196 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board Elects Wanda Film Group President John Zeng as AMC Board of Directors Chairman Reflectin; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.03% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,278 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 398,797 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 49,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 980,356 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Gru Inc owns 0.06% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 201,354 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 25 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 20,400 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 42,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 15,568 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 110,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 12.21 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 31,298 shares.

