Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Ingredion (INGR) Position by $310,200; Valuation Declined; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Cut Stake by $19.83 Million

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 235,066 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.69M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Limited Co reported 11,248 shares stake. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0% or 100 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 15,232 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,879 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 922,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 11,823 shares. Jane Street Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,478 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). First Manhattan holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 432,139 shares. Fort LP owns 369 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 178,800 shares. 25,462 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 1,159 shares.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INGREDION TO RELEASE 2018 FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INGREDION ANNOUNCES $60 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL PLANNED SPECIALTY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN ASIA-PACIFIC; Company’s latest move expands its capacity for higher-value specialty ingredients – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.59M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Crown Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) CEO Tim Donahue on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.