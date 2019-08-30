Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Ball (BLL) Stake by $961,020 as Share Value Rose; Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Position by $351,744 as Share Value Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 80.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 5,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 1,353 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 6,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 328,168 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 666,497 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,540 are owned by Stevens L P. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.91 million shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,681 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 49,363 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 43 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,027 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 21,368 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Waddell & Reed reported 380,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 170,721 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 3,191 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 5,347 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TECL) by 3,654 shares to 3,714 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 16,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).