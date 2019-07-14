Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Celanese (CE) Stake; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Has 2.21 Sentiment

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold their positions in Chemung Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chemung Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Celanese Corporation (CE) stake by 16.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,470 shares as Celanese Corporation (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 48,400 shares with $4.77M value, down from 57,870 last quarter. Celanese Corporation now has $13.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 4,765 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 12,416 shares. Green Square Cap Lc accumulated 0.21% or 3,340 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 140 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 9,185 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Albion Gru Ut has 7,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 8,986 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 11,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Co stated it has 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 26,419 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.79 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 8,260 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation for 400,731 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 213,687 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 7,273 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 94,431 shares.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $230.80 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

