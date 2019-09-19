Lapides Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) by $424,000 as Share Value Declined; Community Trust & Investment Co Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised as Share Value Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 687,827 shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 5,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,646 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 244,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 3.98 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 176,229 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Avalon Global Asset Limited Liability Company owns 2.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,000 shares. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 1.16M shares. 591,958 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Gabelli Funds Lc, New York-based fund reported 670,500 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 14,918 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 220,965 shares. 22,908 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 106,277 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.07% or 5,682 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,409 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 247,076 shares. 36,830 were accumulated by Wright Serv Incorporated. Wendell David Associates holds 9,835 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares to 225,221 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,178 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.63 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by JACULLO PETER J III, worth $41,000 on Friday, June 14.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 47,600 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,100 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% or 37,564 shares. 1.82M are held by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,794 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Principal Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Mairs & Power invested in 824,865 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Street Corporation holds 1.08M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). North Run LP reported 50,000 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 236,414 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 57,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 59,725 shares.

