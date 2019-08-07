Lapides Asset Management Has Boosted Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed By $23.36 Million Its Macerich Co (MAC) Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stake by 14.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 145,103 shares as Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)’s stock declined 24.58%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $7.98M value, up from 1.02 million last quarter. Pitney Bowes Inc. now has $704.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 361,310 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 45.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 647,258 shares with $28.06M value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 84,702 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 3,500 shares worth $116,706. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell”. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of MAC in report on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stake by 566,973 shares to 2.22 million valued at $68.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) stake by 74,018 shares and now owns 424,068 shares. Vici Properties Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 429 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 1,544 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Oakwood Cap Mgmt Limited Ca has invested 4.77% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.06% or 48,333 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers accumulated 6.45 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 152,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has 296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 133,481 shares. Prudential Fin holds 314,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern reported 1.96M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 253,517 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 143,793 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 65,800 shares to 269,100 valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) stake by 68,622 shares and now owns 98,300 shares. Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 60,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 135,170 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 48,601 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com holds 16,100 shares. 7.23 million are held by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 132,559 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,034 shares. 341,900 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Goelzer Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 16,000 shares. Quantitative Investment holds 0.03% or 84,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Morgan Stanley owns 522,762 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.56% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Kistler invested in 0% or 1,231 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity. $6,045 worth of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was bought by Dies Jason on Sunday, June 30.