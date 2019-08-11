Lapides Asset Management Has Boosted By $729,399 Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 31,713 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 431,500 shares with $9.98 million value, up from 399,787 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc. now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVE in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $13.86 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It has a 46.61 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 2.50M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) stake by 91,682 shares to 1.09 million valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 44,560 shares and now owns 208,900 shares. Summit Materials Inc. was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $19.38 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W.. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M.

