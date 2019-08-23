Lapides Asset Management Decreased By $300,800 Its Circor International (CIR) Position; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted By $32.34 Million Its Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stake

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Circor International Inc. (CIR) stake by 12.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as Circor International Inc. (CIR)’s stock rose 12.63%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 67,700 shares with $2.21 million value, down from 77,100 last quarter. Circor International Inc. now has $696.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 109,034 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) stake by 35.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 1.12M shares as Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC)’s stock declined 1.33%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.28M shares with $125.41 million value, up from 3.16M last quarter. Acadia Healthcare Company In now has $2.42B valuation. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 25.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 47,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 7,400 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 46,305 shares. 15,660 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 159,567 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 86,613 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,027 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0% or 41,002 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 171,943 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs accumulated 300,000 shares or 7.15% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co invested in 573 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 54,666 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) CEO Scott Buckhout on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CIRCOR (CIR) on Watch Ahead of NDR Tomorrow – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Trims Medidata, Circor Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) stake by 21,300 shares to 106,300 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 31,713 shares and now owns 431,500 shares. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Circor International has $55 highest and $32 lowest target. $43.40’s average target is 23.96% above currents $35.01 stock price. Circor International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Sidoti maintained CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 67,943 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.11% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,583 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,660 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 22,871 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 20,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 160,768 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 145,361 were accumulated by Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 379,009 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 931,126 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 96,945 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 36.77% above currents $27.33 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Company Enters Oversold Territory (ACHC) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Narrows Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.