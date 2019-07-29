Lapides Asset Management Cut Its Belden (BDC) Stake; Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 73 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 62 trimmed and sold stakes in Health Insurance Innovations Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.02 million shares, down from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Health Insurance Innovations Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 34 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Belden Inc. (BDC) stake by 17.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 45,677 shares as Belden Inc. (BDC)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 222,200 shares with $11.93M value, down from 267,877 last quarter. Belden Inc. now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 36,963 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Cannell Capital Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for 888,008 shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 143,250 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 3.09% invested in the company for 60,500 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 163,985 shares.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $292.66 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 28.62 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations to explore possible sale; shares up 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 213,104 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $3.48M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co reported 0.82% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 45,659 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech has 1,200 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Foundry Prtn has 123,029 shares. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,100 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 512,400 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 73,133 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,941 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 174,479 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,191 shares. Victory has 136,870 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Among 3 analysts covering Belden (NYSE:BDC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Belden had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of BDC in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 21.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) stake by 145,103 shares to 1.16M valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) stake by 143,500 shares and now owns 665,900 shares. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was raised too.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sierra, MCC and MDLY Amend Merger Agreements Which Would Create Leading Internally Managed BDC with Enhanced Scale, Diversified Credit Investment Platform and $4.7 Billion In Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Direct Lender Owl Rock Capital Starts Trading on NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Belden Announces Mandatory Conversion of 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.24 million for 10.06 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.