Lapides Asset Management Cut Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Stake by $648,900; Valuation Declined; As 3 (DDD) Market Value Declined, Citadel Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc analyzed 102,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.15% . The hedge fund held 184,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 286,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 899,551 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc analyzed 30,900 shares as the company's stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 244,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 2.99M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Raymond James Upgrades CommScope, Says Arris Deal Accretion Will Be Higher Than Expected – Benzinga" on April 03, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 238,968 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 49,413 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 25,200 shares. 11,544 were accumulated by Chieftain Cap. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 148,024 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 202,972 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Daiwa Group Inc reported 7,595 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce stated it has 3,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.22M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 780,500 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 161,824 shares to 249,324 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 23,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stratasys -1.3% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019