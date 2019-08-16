Lapides Asset Management Boosted Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Position by $404,700; Banbury Partners Lifted Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $1.20 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $350.11. About 169,989 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 97,918 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 14,925 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

