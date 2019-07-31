Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.58 N/A 0.08 42.59 Vocera Communications Inc. 33 4.58 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lantronix Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lantronix Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lantronix Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 43.69% and its average price target is $37.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.8% of Lantronix Inc. shares and 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares. 3.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. 1.77% 2.68% 28.73% -7.26% 44.56% 17.35% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Lantronix Inc. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.