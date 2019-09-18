Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Contrasting side by side

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.64 N/A 0.08 42.47 RigNet Inc. 10 0.67 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lantronix Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lantronix Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk & Volatility

Lantronix Inc.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lantronix Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival RigNet Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Lantronix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lantronix Inc. and RigNet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lantronix Inc. has an average target price of $4.25, and a 26.87% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and RigNet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 88%. Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. has 17.01% stronger performance while RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.