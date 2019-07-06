Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Comparing side by side

Both Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.51 N/A 0.08 42.59 KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.13 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lantronix Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, KVH Industries Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lantronix Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival KVH Industries Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Lantronix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and KVH Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively KVH Industries Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 20.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lantronix Inc. and KVH Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 66.1% respectively. Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, KVH Industries Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. 1.77% 2.68% 28.73% -7.26% 44.56% 17.35% KVH Industries Inc. 3.43% -1.19% -13.54% -11.47% -11.07% -3.21%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats KVH Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.