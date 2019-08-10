Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lantronix Inc. has 27.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Lantronix Inc. has 12.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lantronix Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 4.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lantronix Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. N/A 3 42.47 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Lantronix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lantronix Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Lantronix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lantronix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Lantronix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. are 3.5 and 2.6. Competitively, Lantronix Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Lantronix Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lantronix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.