Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Contrasting side by side

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.61 N/A 0.08 42.47 Inseego Corp. 5 1.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lantronix Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lantronix Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Lantronix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Lantronix Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.25, and a 28.79% upside potential. Competitively Inseego Corp. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 22.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lantronix Inc. looks more robust than Inseego Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lantronix Inc. and Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 65.7% respectively. About 12.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Lantronix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inseego Corp.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.