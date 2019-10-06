Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Comparison side by side

Both Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 0.89 12.46M 0.08 42.47 Cisco Systems Inc. 48 2.06 4.24B 2.74 20.23

In table 1 we can see Lantronix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cisco Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lantronix Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lantronix Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 364,679,368.98% 5.5% 4.1% Cisco Systems Inc. 8,756,712,102.44% 32.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Cisco Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cisco Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Lantronix Inc. has a 22.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.25. On the other hand, Cisco Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 16.37% and its consensus target price is $55.3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lantronix Inc. seems more appealing than Cisco Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Lantronix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Lantronix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Lantronix Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.