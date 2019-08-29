Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Contrasting side by side

Since Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.53 N/A 0.08 42.47 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. Its rival Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Lantronix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Lantronix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.1% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. has weaker performance than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lantronix Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.