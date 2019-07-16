Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 23 3.14 N/A 1.07 23.90 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.31 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lantheus Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 9.9% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Lantheus Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -21.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lantheus Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 2.42% respectively. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. 2.61% 1.11% 44.73% 70.66% 76.68% 63.13% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.