Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Both Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.54 N/A 0.98 23.08 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 293.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 20.41% and its consensus target price is $43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. About 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.