Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.53 N/A 0.98 23.08 AxoGen Inc. 20 6.24 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AxoGen Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.05% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, AxoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 94.18% and its average target price is $29.67. The information presented earlier suggests that AxoGen Inc. looks more robust than Lantheus Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats AxoGen Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.