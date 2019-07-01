Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Reaches $28.62 52-Week High; Shorts at Frp Holdings (FRPH) Raised By 11.11%

Frp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) had an increase of 11.11% in short interest. FRPH’s SI was 83,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.11% from 74,700 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Frp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s short sellers to cover FRPH’s short positions. The SI to Frp Holdings Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 8,964 shares traded. FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) has declined 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPH News: 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing on Sale of Industrial Warehouse Portfolio for $347.2 Million; 07/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS INC – LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018, THERE IS STILL “ATYPICALLY” HIGH NUMBER OF EXPIRING LEASES TO OVERCOME IN ASSET MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ FRP Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPH); 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS REPORTS CONTRACT TO SELL INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone

The stock of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.20 target or 9.00% above today’s $28.62 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.11 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $31.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $99.99M more. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 213,845 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNTH’s profit will be $10.48M for 26.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.