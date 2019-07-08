Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Reaches $27.09 After 7.00% Down Move; Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Sellers Increased By 17.71% Their Shorts

Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) had an increase of 17.71% in short interest. AXU’s SI was 1.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.71% from 912,400 shares previously. With 353,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s short sellers to cover AXU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 76,273 shares traded. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has declined 23.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

The stock of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.68% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 202,775 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED; 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.05B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $25.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LNTH worth $73.64 million less.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $133.15 million. The firm explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 25.32 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.

Analysts await Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNTH’s profit will be $10.49 million for 25.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

