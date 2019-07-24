Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) EPS Estimated At $0.27; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering BB&T (BBT)

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. LNTH’s profit would be $10.48 million giving it 26.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 362,580 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED; 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH)

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 18 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded the shares of BBT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 3.90M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Com has 0.68% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 30,591 shares. Cadence Capital Management holds 0.32% or 76,524 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 9,029 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,573 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 177,394 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 76,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wheatland Advsr reported 89,552 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Parkside Retail Bank reported 649 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.76% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Modera Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,990 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verity And Verity Ltd holds 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 203,245 shares.