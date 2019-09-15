Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lantheus Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.60% 9.20% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lantheus Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. N/A 25 23.08 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The competitors have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lantheus Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.