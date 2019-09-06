Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Comparing side by side

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.54 N/A 0.98 23.08 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.68 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.