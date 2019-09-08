Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) Comparison side by side

Since Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.54 N/A 0.98 23.08 Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Digirad Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Digirad Corporation on the other hand, has 2.26 beta which makes it 126.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. Its rival Digirad Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.6% are Digirad Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Digirad Corporation.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.