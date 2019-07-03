Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Portolan Capital Management Has Cut By $3.35 Million Its Primo Water (PRMW) Holding

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. LNTH’s profit would be $10.40M giving it 26.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 100,973 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) stake by 33.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 438,167 shares with $6.77 million value, down from 661,615 last quarter. Primo Water Corporation now has $497.89M valuation. It closed at $12.75 lastly. It is down 14.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Northland Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 53.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 26.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.