Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stake

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter's $0.26 EPS. LNTH's profit would be $10.48M giving it 21.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Lantheus Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 507,251 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $890.92 million. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 21.45 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.