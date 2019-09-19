Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised by $20.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Service Now (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $7.57 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 159,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 474,151 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.73 million, up from 314,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $265.85. About 1.28M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 2,835 shares. Bb&T holds 43,891 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,026 were accumulated by Field Main Financial Bank. Bowen Hanes & Inc stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 8,530 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 92,551 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 221,985 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 1.73% or 143,808 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement owns 11,150 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 2,127 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,807 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28,748 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

