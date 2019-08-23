Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $197.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bank Of America Has Lowered Its Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stake by $1.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 40,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 40,866 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 80,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 295,189 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 112,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 31,451 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And Company accumulated 7,898 shares or 8.19% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Enterprise Services Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,603 shares. Welch Grp Inc Lc holds 515 shares. First Washington owns 3,014 shares. Moreover, Mengis Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Svcs Limited Co holds 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 198 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 1,984 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 1.09% or 31,044 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 5,814 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Co reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Inv Lc has 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16,209 shares to 152,993 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QLTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 102,474 shares. Advisors Preferred Lc owns 0.08% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 9,581 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 1,805 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 185,111 shares. Ftb holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 53,641 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 2.26M shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pinnacle Hldgs Lc stated it has 122,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated holds 27,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 63,166 shares. 57,330 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 20,863 shares.