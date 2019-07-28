Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Raised Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $3.10 Million; Laboratory Of America Hldgs (LH) Market Valuation Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $766,377

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hldgs (LH) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 10,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10M shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $269.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 6.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 574,861 shares. Black Diamond Mngmt Limited Liability has 58.81% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 6.80 million shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 35,500 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd invested in 1.52 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.7% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 23,923 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 133,742 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 13.56 million shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp reported 0.63% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 97,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. West Family accumulated 121,138 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU) by 53,494 shares to 76,277 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 122 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carlson Limited Partnership reported 110,443 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments Com reported 0.35% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 9,915 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,759 shares. Weybosset Research Mgmt Ltd reported 38,956 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 20,057 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Manchester Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Retirement Of Alabama owns 45,912 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 9,821 shares.

