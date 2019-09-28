Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Upped by $20.72 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $3.94 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 419.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 159,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 474,151 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.73 million, up from 314,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADM Joins Forces with LG Chem to Develop Sustainable Technology for Superabsorbent Polymers Used in Diapers – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Getting Richer With Archer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares to 17,986 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,716 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,401 were reported by Gam Ag. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 309,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sta Wealth Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. 12,300 are owned by Hbk Invests Lp. Korea Inv Corp invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 1.49 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 4,886 are owned by Carroll Assoc. Stephens Inc Ar owns 72,792 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 1.94M were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Zeke Capital Limited holds 0.03% or 7,628 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.72% or 98,564 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ally Finance Incorporated has invested 0.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv reported 1,135 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 157,950 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aspen Mngmt reported 2,000 shares stake. Trexquant LP invested in 0.81% or 69,101 shares. Epoch Investment Partners reported 0.97% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fire Group has 7,000 shares. Hilltop Holdg invested in 0.15% or 5,596 shares. Iberiabank reported 34,962 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.31% or 15,329 shares in its portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 28,710 shares. 82,363 are held by Finemark Bank & Trust Trust. Comml Bank invested in 272,777 shares.