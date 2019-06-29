Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lowered by $313.34 Million; As Firstenergy (FE) Stock Value Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.88 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 45,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23B, up from 29.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 6.59M shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Also Affirms FirstEnergy’s Previously Announced Guarantees and Assurances of Certain FES Employee-Related Obligations; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.92 million, down from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.62 million shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $95.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).